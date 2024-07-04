Weather Insider: July continues to warm across the world

July is the hottest month of the year here in the Coachella Valley. 93% of the more than 240 cities analyzed by Climate Central are now experiencing July temperatures much warmer than compared to the 1970s, by an average of 2.4°F. Here in the desert, we've seen a roughly 3° increase in July temperatures.

When looking at global temperatures since the 1940s, we can see just how stark the rise in temperatures is over the last 80 years. We can also see just how much warmer this past year has been. In fact, 11 of the last 12 months in a row have been the warmest on record. Temperatures will continue to rise in the future, bringing us even hotter weather.