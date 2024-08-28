Weather Indsider: Fall Warming 2024

Fall is warming all across the nation, according to a new report from Climate Central. They punched the numbers to identify trends for more than 240 locations across the US and found that more than 234 areas have warmed by at least 2.5°F (1.4°C) since 1970. While warming occurred all over, the Southwest has experienced the greatest change, with an average warming of 3.8°F.

Here in the Coachella Valley, our autumns are now about 2.1°F warmer compared to the 1970s.

233 of the 242 locations now experience a number of more unusually warm days, with nearly a hundred areas experiencing at least two weeks of these days. That includes right here in the Coachella Valley, with 16 more unusually warm days in Palm Springs.