Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider

Weather Insider: La Nina Update – Nov. 2024

By
Updated
today at 4:57 PM
Published 4:47 PM

On November 14th, the Climate Prediction Center released its latest update on what's happening with La Nina. As a recap, La Nina is one of three phases in the climate cycle known as ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation). The other two are El Nino and the Neutral phase. La Nina represents cooler-than-usual ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific and El Nino represents warmer-than-usual ocean temperatures.

The CPC says we remain under neutral conditions and we remain under a La Nina Watch. They give a 57% chance of La Nina forming sometime by the end of the year and continuing through the winter. La Nina tends to push the jetstream north. As a result, winter storms are statistically more likely to follow a similar track. This would result in a drier winter for the Southwest and a cooler, wetter winter for the northern tier of the nation.

Even though it may stay a bit drier for us here in the desert southwest, the more northern track may lead to some extra precipitation in states like Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado which will eventually make its way to the colorado river basin. It's also important to remember that the potential impacts from La Nina are not a forecast, statistical likelihoods.

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content