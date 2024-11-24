Weather Recap: October 2024

October 2024 was the warmest October since at least the start of the 21st century. This was largely due to the exceptionally warm start to the month. Oct. 1st had a high of 117. This smashed the all-time high-temperature record for not just the day, but also the month. In total, there were 6 days with record-breaking heat. There were 13 days with highs of at least 100 degrees. Only one day had a high temperature equal to the average and 7 days had highs below average.

October 2024 was the hottest so far this century and almost certainly the hottest on record for the Coachella Valley. The average high temperature for the month was 98°F. This narrowly beat the previous record holder of October 2020 (97.8°F). The average mean high for the month of October is 90.6, os this just goes to show how hot this year was.

Yet again, October was lackluster in terms of precipitation. While typically only two-tenths of an inch falls during the month, we received no rain at all this time around. We are approaching the wet season, so we will continue to track any potential rainfall for the valley floor.