Weather Insider: 2024 Hurricane Season Recap

The Atlantic hurricane season formally came to an end on November 30th. Going into the season, the National Hurricane Center was forecasting an above-average season with somewhere between 17 and 25 named storms. They also predicted between 8 and 13 hurricanes and between 4 and 7 major hurricanes.

This year saw a total of 18 storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. This year was notable for the highly impactful storm that hit the US, mainly the state of Florida. Hurricanes Helene and Milton brought devastation to many communities along the west coast of Florida. Another thing that made this year so notable was Hurricane Beryl. This storm existed from late June through early July and broke the record for the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm to ever develop in the Atlantic basin.