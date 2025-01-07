Weather Reacp: December 2024

It's hard to believe that another year has come and gone. December 2024 was very comfortable, there's no doubt about that. However, it was an unusually warm month. In fact, nearly every day had a high temperature above the seasonal average. Only two days experienced temperatures equal to the season average and zero days were below average. Friday, Dec. 6th was the hottest day with a high of 87°F and the coolest day(s) was a tie between the 11th and the 27th, both with a high of 69°F. December 11th also saw the lowest temperature of the month with a low of 42°F

When taking the average of every day's high temperature, we get an average afternoon high of 78.2°F. This is several degrees higher than any of the 10+ years. In fact, it is (by this metric) the warmest December so far this century for Palm Springs. The next warmest year was 2017.

Throughout the Coachella Valley, there was no measurable rainfall recorded for the month. On average, there is 0.68 inches of rain throughout the month. This marks a continuation of the very dry conditions Southern California has been experiencing. To start off 2025, the Coachella Valley was officially under moderate drought conditions. We will continue to monitor the drought situation in the coming months.