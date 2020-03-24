Cooling continues, along with gusty wind

Local Forecast

A mere one degree cooler than yesterday is just a sign that the cooling trend has begun and we can expect further cooling through the week.

The reason for the cooling is a trough of low pressure that is strengthening onshore flow. Gusty west winds will continue to be a part of our desert's weather story through Thursday.

The associated low pressure system will bring more rain and snow to Southern California as early as Wednesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for elevations above 3.500'. 3-6" are expected above 5,000'.

The cooling continues into Thursday where highs will drop into the 60s!

A slight chance for showers exist for Thursday evening but accumulation would be minimal, if any at all.