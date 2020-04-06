Storm system brings rain and snow multiple days

Local Forecast

Rain is making its way across Southern California this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Already in effect is a Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains for elevations above 5,500'. This will remain in place through early Thursday morning.



Heavy, blowing snow and fog will reduce visibility and roads will become slippery. Avoid non-essential travel. If you must be on the roadways, carry snow chains and keep a safe distance behind plows.

Heavy snow will remain in the higher elevations tonight but snow levels will drop Tuesday and Wednesday as colder air rushes in.

For both the Coachella Valley and High Desert, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect late Tuesday morning. A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur.



Avoid non-essential travel. If you must be on the roadways, never attempt to cross a flooded area. Turn around; don't drown.

The wet weather will hang around into Thursday before leaving the region. Skies will clear and temperatures will turn to the 80s for the weekend ahead.