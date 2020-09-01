A fair start to meteorological fall

Local Forecast

Looking back at August it was a hot one! The hottest August on record for the desert!

Today is the start of meteorological fall and temperatures are playing nice. Average high for the date is 104°. Palm Springs has reached 108° this afternoon.

While the fall equinox isn't until September 22nd, Sept. 1st marks the meteorological start to the season. Setting the seasons in 3-month increments can help compare temperature cycles. https://t.co/VxLmkwzrRg #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZiyLOb8WIE — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) September 1, 2020

Temperatures will steadily cool through the evening with clear skies and dew point temperatures in the low 50s.

A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build from the west. Our afternoon highs will gradually warm through the week with extreme heat arriving by the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Friday through Monday for the Coachella Valley as temperatures climb above of 113° for the holiday weekend.