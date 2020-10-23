A Few Clouds and Cooler this Weekend

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure developing off the Coast of Southern California will keep the temps at or below seasonal averages this weekend. We'll see partly cloudy skies and even a slight chance of light showers towards the Coast and I.E.

That low will enhance the Marine Layer through the weekend, to help push temperatures down below average Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Winds will be breezy throughout the weekend, primarily in the wind-prone areas near and north of the I-10.

Air quality has remained in the "Moderate" range, and not much change is expected through today.

Moving into the weekend, highs drop off, and dip into the seventies by Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.