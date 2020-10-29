Fall weather is short-lived due to a warming trend

Local Forecast

Seasonable temperatures felt across the desert this afternoon. An average high for Palm Springs on this date is 85° and mid 80s have been recorded across the valley floor.

Temperatures are on the rise through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Just 2 days to go until the spookiest night of the year. Get ready a full moon with increasing cloud cover! Pleasant conditions for some drive-thru trick-or-treating at The River.

