Cooler highs with clear skies

Local Forecast

Onshore slow has strengthened and will bring gusty winds to the San Gorgonio Pass through the evening hours. Winds around the low desert will be closer to 10-15 MPH, where the pass will feels gusts near 40 MPH.

Looking at the close of the week, conditions will be mellow with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.

The low 70s trend will persist through the weekend -- 5-8° above normal.

