Warm temperatures persist through the week

Local Forecast

A gray day in the desert with clouds streaming across the desert for the second day in a row.

The average high for today's date in Palm Springs is 71°. Even with the mid and high-level clouds overhead, the city climbed just above average this afternoon. A seasonal start to the month of February!

The trough of low pressure over the Eastern Pacific will remain there for the next couple of days before moving inland bringing gusty conditions to the mountains and parts of the desert on Wednesday.

Clouds will clear slightly through the night but partly cloudy conditions will remain in our forecast into the middle of the week.

