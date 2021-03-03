System brings rain and snow to Southland

Local Forecast

Fresh snow on our mountains is always a beautiful sight to see!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for elevations above 5,000' in San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains. 1-3" is possible up to 6,500'. Travel with caution as fog and snow may reduce visibility across roadways.

Trace amounts of rain were recorded at Palm Springs and Thermal airports with 0.01" being recorded in La Quinta and Indio.

Another opportunity for a quick shower persists until 7:00 p.m. before skies clear over the desert.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures join us for the final days of the workweek with highs jumping into the low 80s on Friday.

The next wet weather maker for Southern California will arrive Tuesday/Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!