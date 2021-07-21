The beat and the heat go on…

Local Forecast

Humidity lingers, but at slightly lower levels than the few previous days. Dew Points are in check presently, not too deep into the 50s but will rise into the afternoon and evening.

Today the chance of thunderstorms is fairly low. By tomorrow, the chance of storms will increase in the afternoon, with modestly higher dew points and humidity values.

We will remain on the periphery of the Monsoons to our East, but there is a chance of storms and a fair level of humidity in the forecast through the weekend.

We see a reduction in temps over the next few days, with more comfortable daytime highs showing up by the weekend.