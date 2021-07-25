Skip to Content
today at 6:04 PM
Published 3:51 PM

First Alert Weather Alert Day has been cancelled

First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day through this evening due to the potential for more storms. Flash Flood Warnings encompassed the Valley early this morning due to heavy rains from those morning thunderstorms.

*UPDATE* The Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled prior to its original 8:00 p.m. expiration.

Activity is dwindling but an isolated thunderstorm could still develop nearby.

Rainfall totals were impressive this morning, as heavy rain pelted the Coachella Valley through the early morning hours. A sensor in Indio even recorded 1.61"!

Today, mid-nineties, but back closer to normal (109°) by the middle of the week. Another push of monsoonal moisture could bring more showers and storms Friday and Saturday.

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm.

Taban Sharifi is a Meteorologist and Reporter with KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert's News & Weather Leader.

