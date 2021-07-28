Thunderstorms moving across Riverside County

Local Forecast

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County, near HWY 62. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will impact Park Blvd and Indian Cove Roads south of Highway 62. Additional flooding may impact Highway 62 between Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley". Turn around; don't drown.

Below is a radar loop showing the thunderstorms over the High Desert and mountains.

