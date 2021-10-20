A mild October day with seasonably cool temperatures

Below-normal temperatures continue to be the trend this week with highs ~5° below the average for the date. Temperatures will continue to cool into the low 70s by 9:00 p.m. with low humidity/ Clouds will increase through the night with partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure is building over Southern California and will continue through Thursday. Temperatures are on the rise as a result, with highs nearing 90° by Friday.

Even with the warmer temperatures, the desert will be staying seasonable. The average high by the end of the week is 89° -- close to the high temperatures we'll be feeling at that time.

Our next cooldown will begin this weekend. A trough of low pressure will not only bring cooler temperatures to the Southland but also the chance for rain Sunday night into Monday. Current rainfall amounts around the valley range from less than a tenth of an inch, up to 0.20". The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring this system closely.

