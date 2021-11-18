Partial lunar eclipse along with increasing clouds

November's full moon is upon us. Not only that but also a partial lunar eclipse! The penumbral eclipse begins Thursday night at 10:02 p.m. and ends Friday morning at 4:03 a.m. This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 15th century! Be sure to send your photos in to share@kesq.com!

If you liked today, you'll love Friday. More of the same can be expected with more clouds overhead earlier in the day.

Our forecast stays consistent in the days ahead with highs in the low 80s along with mostly cloudy skies.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!