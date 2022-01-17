A few clouds to start the week

Partly cloudy skies expected today, with highs slightly above seasonal average for most of the week. An area of low pressure off the coast will continue to bring in some partly cloudy skies overnight tonight before clearing out tomorrow.

There is a slight chance of light showers, mainly West of the Valley for late this evening.

Any rainfall around SoCal will be extremely limited.

Winds are likely to get breezy in the afternoon and evening, with gusts between 15 to 20 m.p.h.

Today expect some clouds and highs near 73.

The rest of the week sees sunnier skies and slightly warmer conditions.