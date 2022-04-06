Continued warming through the week

Highs yesterday hit 94, and we expect similar conditions today.

A ridge of high pressure over the Western U.S. will keep the heat coming through Saturday, with heat peaking on Friday at the 100 degree mark, first time since last October we've experienced triple digit heat.

A couple of advisories of which to be aware: A Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. today through 6 p.m.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow due to gusty offshore (read: Santa Ana) winds.

Neither of those advisories covers the Coachella Valley, but we will certainly still be feeling the heat, and some gusty winds, too.

Highs climb to triple digits (or very close) by Friday, then gusty NW Winds arrive to cool things down. A trough moves through Sunday into Monday, with windy and cooler conditions early next week.