Drier conditions for midweek

Drying will take place into Wednesday with storm activity moving northeast. A drier southwest flow will help dew point temperatures drop into the 50s.

The break from the monsoon will be short-lived as more moisture will make its way back into Southeastern California Thursday night. Storm chances will be on the rise through the weekend.

A Windblown Dust Advisory has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for strong winds flowing out of these thunderstorms that can lift sand and dust into the air creating reduced air quality. This is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

An active monsoon pattern will persist for the near future, keeping afternoon temperatures from climbing too high.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!