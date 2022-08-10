Wednesday: Brief break in the humidity

Plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley today with the clouds and storms staying to the east.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for San Bernardino County until midnight. A Heat Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire beginning at noon on Thursday.

Moisture will begin to move back into our desert Thursday afternoon with increasing clouds and isolated to scattered storms over the High Desert.

Typical temperatures for this month will be felt again on Thursday. Increasing moisture into Southern California will take place Friday with increasing storm chances into the weekend.

