Hot end to the month of August

It's Day #2 of this heat wave, and it is already having an impact on energy use in the desert. Be advised that a statewide Flex Alert has been issued to conserve electricity during the hours of 4:00-9:00 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southern California, including the Coachella Valley. Temperatures in the low desert can climb near 115° as this heat wave continues through the Labor Day weekend.

The heat should be considered when planning your holiday weekend plans. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses across Southern California.

Practice heat safety to not be caught off guard by the heat. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're spending time outdoors. You can find a list of cooling centers here.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!