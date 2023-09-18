Mild temperatures this week as summer comes to a close

We are keeping a very close eye on the air quality and visibility conditions in the valley. Right now, the entire area is experiencing moderate air quality.

Afternoon and evening gusts are expected for the Coachella Valley through Thursday. Later this evening, we could once again see wind gusts in excess of 35mph along certain areas of the I-10 corridor. These gusts will likely contribute to further air quality and visibility concerns.

A trough (area of low pressure) remains off the coast of California. Over the next few days, this will continue to drift to the east and/or southeast. This will usher in cooler temperatures throughout the week, with Thursday likely being the coolest day.

The final work week of summer will be quite mild, especially given the summer we experienced this year. Temperatures will peak in the 90s all week and this weekend. Fall officially begins Friday night, just before midnight.