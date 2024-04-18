Breezy evenings followed by weekend-warming

The clouds that have been with us throughout the morning are clearing to the east this afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures were still able to warm into the 90s, about 5° above average.

Breezy to gusty conditions will be felt this evening, mainly along I-10. The strongest gusts will remain closer to the San Gorgonio Pass.

Friday evening will provide stronger gusts, closer to 30-35 MPH around the Coachella Valley. The winds subside into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over Southern California. As a result, temperatures will warm, climbing near 100° on Sunday. The rollercoaster of spring continues, with temperatures dropping into the 80s by the middle of next week.

