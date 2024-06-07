First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat in the desert through Friday night

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place through tonight as day #3 of excessive heat increases the potential of heat-related illnesses. Temperatures have reached 109° so far Friday afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of the Coachella Valley. While temperatures have not jeopardized records around the valley floor, this was the first big heat of the 2024 summer season.

Stronger winds will join the forecast Friday evening, with gusts near 30 MPH expected, especially in the wind-prone communities. Breezy to gusty conditions will be felt through the weekend, mainly in the evenings. You can check the current air quality where you are here.

Temperatures will cool through Sunday, with highs closer to the seasonal average to kickstart the next workweek. Next week will be moderately warm but cooler than what we're currently experiencing.

