More excessive heat is in store for the valley

As we continue to track evening-time winds here in the valley, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory. This alert will remain in place through 12 PM Friday. As usual, winds will be strongest along the I-10 corridor.

Yesterday's Excessive Heat Watch has now been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. Afternoon highs look to exceed 110° on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to ALWAYS practice heat safety! We remain under this advisory through 8 PM Saturday.

Temperatures will be well above average on Friday and Saturday. A cooling trend will begin Sunday and continue into early next week where highs will be closer to, if not below, the seasonable average. Warmer temperatures are expected heading into next weekend, however.

