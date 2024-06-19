Temperatures to warm as we approach the weekend

It is staying dry here in the Coachella Valley... for now. Dew points will stay below the low 50s through the rest of the work week. However, we will start to feel the first push of monsoonal moisture of the season make its way into the valley this weekend.

A look at the temperature outlook shows us a lot of warm colors across the nation, including right here in the desert southwest. This lets us know that 6-10 days from now will continue to see afternoon highs above the seasonal average.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the workweek as highs approach, and potentially exceed, 110°F. We will begin to feel some of that monsoonal moisture on Saturday and will stay elevated through the weekend. Also, summer officially begins tomorrow, June 20th at 1:50 PM (local time).