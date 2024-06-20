A toasty start to summer in the valley

As of 1:50 PM this afternoon, we are officially in summer! Earth's seasons are caused by the planet's tilt. Today is also the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere with sunset occurring at 8:00 PM this evening.

High pressure will continue to spread into the desert southwest over the next few days. This will cause temperatures to rise through tomorrow and stay elevated this weekend. This pattern will also help bring some tropical moisture, partly from the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto, into the Coachella Valley this weekend.

Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek. Temperatures cool ever so slightly this weekend thanks to an influx of moisture. However, our overnight temperatures will not fall below 80°. An Excessive Heat Watch is now in place for the Coachella Valley from Monday through Wednesday as temperatures will exceed 110°.