A hot and humid weekend awaits us

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in place for the Coachella Valley. This was upgraded from a watch to a warning earlier today. This warning will take effect at 10 AM Saturday and will last through 8 PM Thursday. High temperatures will reach as high as 114°F during this timeframe.

As high pressure continues to spread farther into the desert southwest, temperatures are rising and a surge of moisture will move into the Coachella Valley. We can expect a few more clouds in the sky. There will be some storms firing off to our east, and possibly to our south in Imperial County. While a few drops here on the valley floor are unlikely, we cannot completely rule it out either.

An Ozone Advisory has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for much of Southern California, including us here in the valley. This will be in place through 7 PM Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are looking at plenty of hot and humid conditions. Temperatures are unlikely to drop below 110° for the next seven days so be sure to always practice heat safety! Excessively hot temperatures will stay with us from this weekend through Thursday evening.