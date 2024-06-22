Skip to Content
Muggy and hot weekend ahead

Daytime highs are expected rise into the one-teens through next week. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Thursday as temperatures stay 5°-10° above average. Be sure to practice property heat safety to avoid heat-related illnesses!

A ridge of building high pressure is behind this weekend's hot and muggy weather. Humid conditions and thunderstorms to our east are expected this weekend due to an influx of moisture. While rainfall chances are low locally, a few raindrops cannot be ruled out late Saturday through Sunday morning.

An Ozone Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley due to increased smog pollution through 7 PM Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain elevated through next week with highs in the one-teens and overnight lows in the upper 80s. Some relief is in sight as a subtle cooling trend begins late next week.

