Tracking a hot close to the month of June

Yesterday saw a return to moisture levels much more usual for us here in the desert. That continues today with dew points across the valley far below 50°. As more excessive heat is on the way, it'll be nice not to have to deal with elevated humidity.

The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning by the National Weather Service. This will take effect Sunday morning at 10:00 AM and remain in place through 8:00 PM Friday evening. High temperatures will surge as high as 118°F during this time, so ALWAYS practice heat safety!

Taking a look at the 7-day forecast, temperatures will stay well above average with highs not dropping below 110° for the foreseeable future. Monday may be slightly cooler before a gradual warming trend starts Tuesday and continues through Friday. July is our hottest month so we should expect to see a lot of big numbers in the coming weeks.