A brutally hot week awaits us

An Excessive Heat Warning took effect earlier today. It has since been extended and boosted by the weather service. The advisory will remain in place through Monday morning with the potential for highs to reach 120°! This puts us on record watch for most of the upcoming week. There is a decent likelihood of this being extended again with potentially even another boost to the high temperatures.

All this heat is a result of multiple high pressure systems influencing Southern California. With so much heat for so long, everyone MUST practice heat safety AT ALL TIMES! Some heat safety tips can be seen here.

We are looking down the barrel of a long and intense heat wave for all of this upcoming week, including the weekend. Most days will see high temperatures at or above 115° with 120° not entirely out of the picture. Friday will be the hottest day. As mentioned before this puts us on watch for potentially tying or breaking several records, especially in the latter half of the week.