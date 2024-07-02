Skip to Content
Near-record heat this week

today at 6:27 AM
We're on record watch this week as highs soar toward the 120 degree mark.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in place through Monday of next week, so take the usual heat precautions by limiting time outdoors, drinking plenty of water and other hydrating beverages (avoid caffeine and alcohol), and never leave person or pet in your vehicle.

A persistent ridge of high pressure will keep temps well above our seasonal average (107), so prepare for a prolonged period of hot weather.

No relief in sight through the next 7 days, but hopefully some changes by the middle of next week. A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for Friday and Saturday for the likelihood of tied or broken heat records late this week. Please note that highs will be excessive for the Fourth of July Holiday, so plan your outdoor time accordingly.

