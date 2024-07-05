First Alert Weather Alert as heat increases into the weekend and next week

We hit 115 on Independence Day, and will likely be hotter through the week and most of next week. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley through Wednesday. A First Alert Weather Alert is in place today and tomorrow due to the potential for severe - possibly record - heat.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect until Saturday evening as ozone increases during this prolonged heatwave.

As of this morning, the air quality is in the "Unhealthy" range in the LA Basin, mainly due to fireworks displays last night. Air quality in the Valley remains in the "Moderate" range. For an immediate update of current AQI numbers, click here.

Highs will remain elevated through most of next week. We've seen an increase in relative humidity and dew points, which can lower daytime highs, but we do see some incremental drying into next week. Highs will be consistently near 120 through Wednesday.