First Alert Weather Alert continues through Friday as extreme heat remains

A First Alert Weather Alert is still in place heading through Friday thanks to the Excessive Heat Warning continuing through the same time.

An Air Quality Alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District remains in place through later this morning, too.

High pressure hovers over the entire Western U.S. and will through the end of the week.

It's so important to take this heat seriously and follow recommended practices like staying inside through the heat of the afternoon. Use heavy appliances earlier in the day, drink plenty of water and other hydrating liquids. Never leave a person or pet in your vehicle--ever. Highs do seem to ease as we hit the weekend.