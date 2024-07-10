Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Excessive heat and humidity compound discomfort, First Alert Weather Alert continues

By
Updated
today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:43 AM

The heat and humidity continue, with the Excessive Heat Warning still in effect through Friday evening. A First Alert Weather Alert coincides with that timing.

An Air Quality Alert also remains in effect through 7 p.m. this evening, and may be extended by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Heat begins to subside by Friday although the Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. By the weekend, more monsoonal moisture arrives. Temps will drop, but we will see a small chance of showers and thunderstorms in our local mountains and in areas south of the Salton See in Imperial County. That could increase the chance of wind and blowing sand moving into the Valley coming up from Imperial County. We will continue to track that through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content