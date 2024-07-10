Excessive heat and humidity compound discomfort, First Alert Weather Alert continues

The heat and humidity continue, with the Excessive Heat Warning still in effect through Friday evening. A First Alert Weather Alert coincides with that timing.

An Air Quality Alert also remains in effect through 7 p.m. this evening, and may be extended by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Heat begins to subside by Friday although the Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. By the weekend, more monsoonal moisture arrives. Temps will drop, but we will see a small chance of showers and thunderstorms in our local mountains and in areas south of the Salton See in Imperial County. That could increase the chance of wind and blowing sand moving into the Valley coming up from Imperial County. We will continue to track that through the weekend.