First Alert Weather Alert continues as temps threaten records again today

Highs continue to soar (yesterday 118) and the Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through tomorrow evening as does the First Alert Weather Alert.

We continue to encourage you to take safety precautions, and be especially mindful to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle. A two-year-old girl lost her life after being left in a car just outside of her home near Phoenix just yesterday.

Air quality concerns continue, with an Air Quality Alert for areas west of the Coachella Valley through tonight.

Humidity it high, but will increase into the weekend, with a slight chance of mountain and high desert showers or thunderstorms through Sunday. That will be accompanied by cooler temperatures.

The cooling trend begins this weekend, but will continue into next week, and we should also dry out a bit as the week progresses with lower humidity and dew point values expected.