Hot and humid weekend continues

Daytime highs have stayed close to the seasonal average (109°) this weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for the Coachella Valley through tonight as temperatures still have the potential to reach an upwards of 113°.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the possibility of high elevation thunderstorm activity as monsoonal moisture lingers. Rain activity cannot be ruled out on the valley floor.

Lightning from these storms could strike areas with dry fuels, namely in local mountain areas and the High Desert. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect through tonight as dry lightning continues to increase the risk of fires.

Afternoon mountain storms will remain possible on Monday. A drying and warming trend is expected early next week as high pressure continues to dominate.