The battle of heat and humidity continues throughout the week

Tuesday afternoon provided drier conditions than Monday. As a result, thunderstorms were nowhere to be seen around the Coachella Valley. The brief dry-out won't last. Another surge of moisture will arrive in the low desert Wednesday morning, creating a muggy start to the day.

Storm chances remain minimal throughout the week, but an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Riverside County mountains.

A ridge of high pressure will build in over the Desert Southwest for the latter half of the week. Temperatures will attempt to climb as a result but will be combating the moist air which will dampen things.

