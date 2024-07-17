Heat on the rise through the week

We've been battling heat and humidity all week, but the heat is going to win out heading toward the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday lasting through Sunday evening.

Broadly, high pressure still controls the weather pattern across the Western states, with moisture rising up from Northern Baja into SoCal.

Highs today will reach the lower one-teens as we did yesterday.

Through the weekend, expect one-teens to be commonplace and the Excessive Heat Watch will become a Warning by Friday.