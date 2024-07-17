Humid heat remains; Excessive Heat Watch over the weekend as temperatures warm

We've experienced humid heat this week as elevated moisture levels made things uncomfortable in the Coachella Valley. More moisture will continue to move in tomorrow morning, with dew points around 60° to 70° across much of the region.

The extra moisture also elevates the chance of storms in the mountain and high desert regions tomorrow. The First Alert Weather Team will track these storms closely if excessive runoff could affect the low desert.

As we get closer to the weekend, expect drier conditions, leading to warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Friday to Sunday. Highs could reach up to 118°.

We expect temperatures closer to our seasonal average tomorrow with a chance of rain again in the mountains. Through the weekend, expect temperatures well into the one-teens, before slightly cooling again at the start of next week.

