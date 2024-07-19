Excessive Heat Warning in place through Sunday

Highs will be above average, lows far warmer than normal so an Excessive Heat Watch arrives later this morning, lasting through Sunday evening.

A broad ridge of high pressure centered over Southern Nevada will keep our temps above average all week long, and well into next week, too.

There is still a touch of humidity in the forecast, but the atmosphere has dried out a bit since yesterday afternoon and dew points are lower this morning.

Expect one-teens through the weekend, with only slight lower daytime highs into next week, making for a long stretch of summer heat.