Local Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning in place through Sunday

By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will be above average, lows far warmer than normal so an Excessive Heat Watch arrives later this morning, lasting through Sunday evening.

A broad ridge of high pressure centered over Southern Nevada will keep our temps above average all week long, and well into next week, too.

There is still a touch of humidity in the forecast, but the atmosphere has dried out a bit since yesterday afternoon and dew points are lower this morning.

Expect one-teens through the weekend, with only slight lower daytime highs into next week, making for a long stretch of summer heat.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

