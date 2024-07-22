Skip to Content
Excessive heat and monsoonal thunderstorms are the focus of the week

A strong ridge of high pressure is over the Western United States. This is aiding in the above-normal temperatures felt across much of the state and steering moisture from the south.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking more thunderstorms on Tuesday. These storms will favor the higher elevations surrounding the Coachella Valley.

Monsoonal thunderstorms remain in the forecast through midweek, though relief from the humidity won't be felt until the weekend.

