Plenty of heat to go around the desert

Another hot day in the Coachella Valley, with Palm Springs approaching the record high temperature for the date (119°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of Riverside County's deserts through 8 p.m. Friday. The Heat Advisory for local mountains is scheduled to expire tonight at 10 p.m.

Leading into the weekend, onshore flow will strengthen and wind gusts around 30 MPH are anticipated here in the low desert. Similar wind speeds will persist on Saturday, leading to a notable dry-out from the muggy environment we've been in this week. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s, and relative humidity will hover near 10% in the afternoon.

The temperatures will be on our side, returning to the daily average (109°) and leaving excessive heat in the past. Seasonable temperatures look to continue into the start of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!