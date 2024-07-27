Much drier in the deserts this weekend

As a result of the weather pattern setup, we will be feeling another windy night here in the Coachella Valley. This comes as a result of being sandwiched between an area of low pressure to the north and an area of high pressure to the south. As usual, the strongest winds will be along the I-10 corridor and along the mountains. Winds may gust upwards of 35 MPH.

Hopefully, you've noticed the return to dry conditions throughout the valley today. Thanks to the big boost in onshore flow, drier air has moved in and will stay with us through the middle of next week.

This weekend, temperatures are a bit cooler than where they have been for much of this past workweek. That trend will continue into the beginning of next week as highs hover around 110°F. Sunday will be breezy to gutsy as well, albeit to a lesser extent than Saturday. Winds will gradually decrease with each day through midweek. More heat and humidity returns for the second half of next week.