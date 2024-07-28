Dry air and near-average temperatures remain on a breezy Sunday

Sunday will feel similar to what we felt yesterday. Relief in the form of dry air and near-average temperatures is still here in the Coachella Valley. While weaker than yesterday, some of the breezy and gusty conditions we felt yesterday is also lingering in the area.

As a result of the wind, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass and Coachella Valley until Monday morning. You can check current air quality conditions here.

Moisture in the valley also remains low for monsoon season. Most communities in the valley will see dew point temperatures in the 30s. Enjoy the relief for now; we can anticipate the monsoonal moisture to return later this week.

Today and the start of the work week will continue to bring near-average high temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will also be more comfortable. The dry air is expected to linger until the monsoonal moisture and heat return as we head towards next weekend.