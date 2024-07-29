Dry and comfortable start to the week

The atmosphere has dried out nicely, and we should see that continue through the early part of this work week before monsoonal moisture returns.

An Air Quality Watch is up for the Valley through Wednesday morning thanks to the potential for some blowing sand and dust. We are also tracking an Odor Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management district due to heightened levels of hydrogen sulfide around the Salton Sea, this will remain in effect until 7 this evening.

Highs will be close to 110 later this afternoon and again tomorrow.

Through the middle of the week, moisture returns and we start to warm up with highs headed toward 115 by the weekend.