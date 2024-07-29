Dry and seasonable through midweek

Breezy to gusty west winds will be felt around the desert, mainly along I-10, through the night. Gusts will reach near 30 MPH for the more wind-prone communities. Due to the potential for windblown sand and dust, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Coachella Valley through Wednesday morning.

We get to maintain dry conditions through the middle of the week, with temperatures remaining seasonable. The ridge of high pressure to our east will expand west for the latter half of the week and redirect monsoonal moisture our way.

Dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s on Thursday and into the 60s by Friday. The additional moisture in the atmosphere will aid in thunderstorms developing over the mountains, even into next week.

